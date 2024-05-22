Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 527 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Williams Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Williams Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 7,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 153,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 138,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

WMB opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

