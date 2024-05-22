Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,138,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,435,000 after acquiring an additional 178,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,029,000 after acquiring an additional 240,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,640,000 after acquiring an additional 59,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,158,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,552,000 after buying an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

