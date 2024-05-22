Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.33.

KEYS stock opened at $146.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average of $150.10. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

