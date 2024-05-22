Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in APA were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

APA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 3.29. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.