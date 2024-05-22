Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 585 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pentair were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $85.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

