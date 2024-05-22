Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $55,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software
Paycom Software Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:PAYC opened at $179.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.05.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Eagle Materials Stock is Dipping, Results Say Not for Long
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Only A-Rated Stock with a 7%+ Dividend
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Financial Stocks Outperforming as The Fed Dumps Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.