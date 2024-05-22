Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $927,000 Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in UDR were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,081,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,929,000 after purchasing an additional 394,581 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,878,000 after buying an additional 403,377 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UDR by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,066,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,722,000 after buying an additional 1,339,276 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,744,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,225,000 after purchasing an additional 429,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 81,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Up 0.8 %

UDR opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79.

UDR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In other news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

