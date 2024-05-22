Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.03 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AES were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 38.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 18,505.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,030,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,611,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,692,000 after buying an additional 1,484,052 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AES by 114.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,677,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,662 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AES by 9.3% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,060,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 686,719 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

