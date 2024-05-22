JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 193,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,784,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,559,000 after acquiring an additional 477,616 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

JPM opened at $199.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $205.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,695,364. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

