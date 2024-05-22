Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37. Jabil also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of JBL opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average is $129.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

