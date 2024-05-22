Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.400-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jabil also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.650-2.050 EPS.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.39. Jabil has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.