iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.14

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.14 and last traded at $55.13, with a volume of 79502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.11.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $3,324,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,565.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 730,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,981,000 after purchasing an additional 719,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 967,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after buying an additional 274,124 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

