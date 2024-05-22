iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.86

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 2495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $555.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $130,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,537,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,578,000.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

