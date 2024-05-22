iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.07

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.07 and last traded at $70.07, with a volume of 21838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.07.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,772,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 279.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,493,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,341,000 after purchasing an additional 292,654 shares in the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,828,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,186,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,148,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

