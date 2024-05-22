International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stake Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,509,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,315 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after acquiring an additional 777,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,222,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,348 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

