Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in American Water Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 20,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

