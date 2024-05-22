Independent Advisor Alliance Has $365,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Corteva were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in Corteva by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.