Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.82

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 3665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 427,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,687,000 after acquiring an additional 60,584 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

