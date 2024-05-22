Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $625,000 Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 949,171 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $136.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

