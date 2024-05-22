Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.31

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 8240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97.

Institutional Trading of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

