Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 81 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 6,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.3 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $322.98 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.15 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.79.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

