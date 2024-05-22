Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.40.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

