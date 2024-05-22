Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $259,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Southern Copper by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $63,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average of $91.43. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

