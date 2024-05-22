Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $317,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $1,069,763. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %

SSD opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

