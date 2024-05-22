Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 745.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 85,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,345 shares of company stock worth $5,774,965. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.1 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

