Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.81

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,999. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,762,000 after buying an additional 1,267,534 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 556,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 62,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

