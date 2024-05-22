DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.16

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.16 and last traded at $66.99, with a volume of 4988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Further Reading

