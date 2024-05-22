Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.985-$3.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $285.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $286.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.31.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.24%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

