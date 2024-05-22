Chardan Capital Weighs in on Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, May 19th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the company will earn ($11.82) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.80). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.22) EPS.

OTLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Brookline Capital Management raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,463 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Outlook Therapeutics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

