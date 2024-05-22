Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,722,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,596,947,000 after buying an additional 323,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,022,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Celanese by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,805,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,235,000 after purchasing an additional 42,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.78.

Celanese Stock Down 0.7 %

Celanese stock opened at $155.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

