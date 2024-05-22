CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.