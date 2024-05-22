Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sysco by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after buying an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

Sysco stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

