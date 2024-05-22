Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,830 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,592,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after acquiring an additional 180,202 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 905,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,316,000 after acquiring an additional 50,879 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software
In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Paycom Software Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $179.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
