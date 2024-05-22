Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $264.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.44. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

