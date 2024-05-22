Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,657,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $928,056,000 after purchasing an additional 181,385 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,041,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,270,962.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total value of $2,181,571.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,270,962.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock valued at $27,622,407. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $336.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group's revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

