Brown Advisory Inc. Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 947.7% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,011,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at $4,454,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth about $16,040,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

