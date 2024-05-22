Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 16,165 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $132.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

