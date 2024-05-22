Barings LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Barings LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet stock opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

