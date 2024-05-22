Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.91

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.91 and last traded at $67.80, with a volume of 15895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 414,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,475 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,619,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,641,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,791,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 65,262 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.