Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.02

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 107593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,141,000 after acquiring an additional 99,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,183,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.