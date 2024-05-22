Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.78

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 178476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $40,931,041.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,970,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $668,777.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 434,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,186,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,970,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,726,585 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,640. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

