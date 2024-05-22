Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.56

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.33, with a volume of 332364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $36.50 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.54.

Alcoa Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 252.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

