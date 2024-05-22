AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AES’s FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AES. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. AES has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

