2,329 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $140.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.72. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $140.64. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

