Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,736 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $34,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 245,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $13,354,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 155.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 180,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 131.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas E. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,004 shares of company stock valued at $235,238. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

