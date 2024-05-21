Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,638 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,470,000 after buying an additional 562,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 87.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after buying an additional 533,083 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 183.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 801,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after buying an additional 518,715 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 228.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 478,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after buying an additional 332,528 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $9,183,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $32,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $300,117.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,030 shares of company stock worth $833,153 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

