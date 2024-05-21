Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 8,647 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Affirm were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Affirm by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Affirm by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.