Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,042 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Plains GP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.53. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Stories

