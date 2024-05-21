Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Hexcel by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

