Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 19,927 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 166.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AZEK were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,989,000 after purchasing an additional 881,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 46.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,234,000 after purchasing an additional 853,656 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 11.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,428,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,210,000 after purchasing an additional 246,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 54.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,348,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 825,683 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,976,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,812. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZEK stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.93. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

